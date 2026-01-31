Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Another passive performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walsh ended with five points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal over 16 minutes during Friday's 112-93 victory over the Kings.
Walsh was used sparingly again, playing fewer than 20 minutes for the seventh time in the past eight games. With Sam Hauser seemingly taking hold of the starting power forward position, Walsh has been relegated to a depth role. In eight appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged just 3.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game, leaving him well outside the top 300 in nine-category formats.
