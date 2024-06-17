Porzingis (lower leg) is available for Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals versus the Mavericks.

Porzingis suffered a left posterior tibialis dislocation in the third quarter of Game 2 and was ruled out for Game 3. He was listed as available ahead of Game 4 but didn't see playing time in the blowout loss. The 28-year-old went through warmups before Game 5 and looked comfortable during light workouts with the Celtics' coaches and training staff. It is unclear whether coach Joe Mazzulla will put the big man to use, especially after saying he is not near 100 percent and would only be used sparingly before Game 4. Porzingis is available for Game 5, but with the Celtics holding a 3-1 series advantage, the team could limit his minutes severely, if he plays at all.