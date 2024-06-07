Porzingis will come off the bench in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Mavericks on Thursday.

Head coach Joe Mazulla said that Porzingis wasn't going to have any minute restrictions in Game 1, but the team opted to play it safe with his conditioning levels, and he'll come off the bench. That's a smart move on paper, as Porzingis hasn't played since logging 14 minutes in the 102-88 win over the Heat on April 29 in Game 4 of the first-round series. This means Al Horford will remain in the starting lineup, though he's still expected to experience a downgrade in his minutes with Porzingis seeing action off the bench.