Porzingis will come off the bench in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday versus the Mavericks, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis returned for Game 1 of the NBA Finals after suffering a right soleus strain in Game 4 of the Celtics' opening-round series against the Heat. The 28-year-old left his mark off the bench in Game 1, putting up 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks across 21 minutes in a blowout victory. Al Horford will retain his role in the starting lineup, though his minutes will likely decrease, as Porzingis' role is expected to grow as the Celtics look to take Game 2 at home.