Porzingis racked up 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 105-92 loss to Oklahoma City.

The big man came one rebound shy of a double-double while scoring the club's third-highest mark in points behind Jayson Tatum (26 points) and Jaylen Brown (21 points). However, Porzingis was inefficient from beyond the arc Sunday, and he is on pace to shoot only 32.9 percent from downtown this season, which would be his second-lowest mark from three-point range over his nine-year career. The Celtics continue to manage Porzingis' playing time following a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, though he'll likely see a slight bump in minutes during his third outing back in another marquee matchup against the Nuggets on Tuesday.