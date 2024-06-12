Porzingis has been ruled out for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Mavericks on Wednesday due to a left posterior tibialis dislocation.

Porzingis played through the pain for a couple of minutes after suffering the injury during the third quarter of Game 2 on Sunday and was doing everything he could to suit up for Game 3, but the medical staff is shutting him down for at least one game. When Porzingis was sidelined earlier in the postseason, Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman and Oshae Brissett were part of the rotation at times. However, Al Horford will continue to start at center and should be the biggest beneficiary of Porzingis' absence. Porzingis can be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's Game 4 in Dallas.