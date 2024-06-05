Porzingis (calf) said he will play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Dallas on Thursday, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.

This has been the expectation for several days after Porzingis was able to take part in multiple scrimmages at Boston's recent practices. Per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com, Porzingis said it's still "open" when it comes to what his conditioning level will be after being limited to light on-court work. Porzingis hasn't played since Game 4 of the opening-round matchup versus Miami and averaged 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 steals in 30.3 minutes over the first three matchups of that series.