Porzingis closed with 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three blocks across 21 minutes during Thursday's 107-89 victory over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla wanted Porzingis to come off the bench in the first game of the Finals, and the star power forward responded admirably in his first taste of competitive action since April 29. It remains to be seen if Porzingis will move to the starting unit for Game 2 on Sunday or if he'll again come off the bench, but either way, his shooting ability and length on defense could be majors factors in the series, as was the case Thursday.