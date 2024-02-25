Porzingis had 22 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 win over the Knicks.

Porzingis' primary responsibility Saturday was to score, and he accomplished that goal by delivering his first 20-point outing since Feb. 11. The star big man had a rough time adjusting to a secondary role on offense alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, he seems to be finding his spots and playing better as the season advances. Porzingis is averaging 23.0 points per game in February, which represents his highest average for any single month in this term.