Celtics' Luka Garza: Questionable for Wednesday
Garza (illness) is questionable to play Wednesday versus the Hawks.
An illness forced Garza to the sidelines for Monday's win over Portland, but it might end up only being a one-game absence for the backup big man. If Garza returns Wednesday, Amari Williams will likely lose most of his minutes.