The Celtics declined Queta's $2.2 million team option for the 2024-25 season Saturday, Brian Robb of MassLive.com reports.

According to Robb, the the Celtics are still hopeful to retain Queta, though the club will face more challengers for his services now that he's an unrestricted free agent. Queta spent most of the 2023-24 season as a two-way player before he was upgraded to a standard NBA deal shortly before the playoffs. He appeared in 28 regular-season contests and averaged 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per contest.