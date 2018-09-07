Celtics' Nick King: To join Celtics for camp

King has signed a training camp contract with the Celtics, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.

King bounced around colleges until settling into Middle Tennessee for his senior campaign, where he averaged 21.0 points and 8.4 rebounds, plus knocked down nearly 40 percent of his three-pointers. He appeared in 10 summer league games for the Lakers this year, and he posted 8.6 points and 4.7 rebounds, though went only 6-of-22 (27.3 percent) from deep. Struggles from three aside, the Celtics have opted to bring in the 2018 C-USA Player of the Year for a training camp tryout.