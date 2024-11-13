Pritchard registered six points (2-8 FG, 2-8 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and three steals over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 117-116 loss to the Hawks.
Pritchard struggled from the field, a blip on what has been an otherwise strong season thus far. Despite the talented roster surrounding him, Pritchard has established himself as one of the more reliable bench scorers in the NBA. While this was far from his best outing, his role is secure and he should look to bounce back against the Nets on Wednesday.
