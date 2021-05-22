Williams (foot) is available for Game 1 Saturday against the Nets, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
The 23-year-old was considered probable for Saturday and will take the court after going through warmups. Williams has started in four of his last five appearances, and he figures to split time at center with Tristan Thompson, regardless of who starts or comes off the bench.
