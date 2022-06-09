Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's NBA Finals Game 4 against the Warriors, Celtics team reporter Amanda Pflugrad reports.

As has been the case throughout the series, Williams will once again be listed as questionable, but the expectation is that he'll continue to play through soreness in his left knee. The big man was a major factor in Boston's Game 3 victory, which he finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, three steals and four blocks in 26 minutes.