While Williams (knee) intends to return for Saturday's Game 3 matchup with the Nets, coach Ime Udoka is still referring to him as a game-time decision, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Williams has been out nearly one month after suffering a torn meniscus. This is certainly ahead of his initial 4-to-6 week return timetable, so the Celtics are unsurprisingly planning on limiting his minutes to around 20 should he ultimately get the green light.
