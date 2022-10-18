Williams recently underwent a platelet-rich plasma injection in his surgically repaired left knee and is aiming to return in the second half of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Williams had meniscus surgery in March and returned to action quickly for the Celtics' playoff run, but he didn't look 100 percent and underwent arthroscopic surgery in September that was expected to sideline him for 2-to-3 months. However, it appears he wasn't progressing well in his rehab and opted for yet another procedure, pushing his return date back even farther. Per Charania, Williams is hoping to return sometime in December or January, but the talented big man could be held out even longer. In Williams' absence, Al Horford, Blake Griffin and Grant Williams figure to garner increased workloads to start the 2022-23 campaign.