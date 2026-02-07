This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Celtics' Sam Hauser: Iffy for Sunday
Hauser (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Hauser is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest due to lower-back spasms. If the sharpshooting forward is ultimately ruled out, Hugo Gonzalez, Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh would be candidates for increased playing time.