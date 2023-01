Moneke signed a two-year contract Monday with European club AS Monaco Basket.

After winning a spot on the Kings' season-opening roster, the 27-year-old Moneke appeared in two games and averaged 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 4.0 minutes before Sacramento waived him Jan. 6. Moneke wasn't able to quickly find an opportunity with another NBA organization, so he'll head overseas on what's presumably a more lucrative deal than he would have received had he opted to sign a G League contract.