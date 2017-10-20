Clippers' Blake Griffin: Explodes for double-double in opener

Griffin posted 29 points (12-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Thursday's 108-92 win over the Lakers.

As expected, Griffin's usage was elevated in the wake of Chris Paul's offseason departure, and he could have hardly drawn a better matchup to open the season as well. The eight-year veteran capitalized on the Lakers' frontcourt's vulnerability to big men by racking up a dominant double-double that helped the Clippers establish their dominance early and maintain a comfortable lead. He'll continue to be a high-upside option throughout the season as a focal point of the offense as along as his always-questionable health endures.