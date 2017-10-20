Clippers' Blake Griffin: Explodes for double-double in opener
Griffin posted 29 points (12-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Thursday's 108-92 win over the Lakers.
As expected, Griffin's usage was elevated in the wake of Chris Paul's offseason departure, and he could have hardly drawn a better matchup to open the season as well. The eight-year veteran capitalized on the Lakers' frontcourt's vulnerability to big men by racking up a dominant double-double that helped the Clippers establish their dominance early and maintain a comfortable lead. He'll continue to be a high-upside option throughout the season as a focal point of the offense as along as his always-questionable health endures.
More News
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Resting Friday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Team-high scoring total Thursday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Hits three shots from deep Sunday•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Fills up stat sheet in Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Impressive in preseason debut•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Starting in Sunday's preseason game•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....