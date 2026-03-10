Clippers' Derrick Jones: Cleared to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (head) has been cleared to return to Monday's game against New York, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Jones made a quick stop in the locker room after taking a blow to the head during the third quarter, but he was quickly given the green light to continue. He checked back into the game with 3:35 remaining in the third period.
