Jones ended Sunday's 127-122 loss to Cleveland with 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes.

Jones entered the starting lineup Sunday with Kawhi Leonard (rest) inactive, contributing on both ends of the floor while finishing as one of four Clippers with 15 or more points in a losing effort. Jones has tallied 15 or more points in 12 outings this season, doing so for the second time in March.