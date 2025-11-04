Clippers' Derrick Jones: Returns Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (leg) started the second half of Monday's game against the Heat, per the broadcast.
Jones limped to the locker room in the final minute of the second quarter. However, the 28-year-old forward returned for the second half and appears good to go for the remainder of the game.
