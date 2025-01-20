Zubac accumulated 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-3 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 116-102 win over the Lakers.

The 27-year-old center has been dominating the glass of late, ripping down 16 or more boards in four of the last seven games. Over that stretch, Zubac is averaging 15.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 blocks while shooting 64.8 percent from the floor. Zubac already has 26 double-doubles on the season in 41 appearances, leaving him just one short of his career-high 27, set in 2022-23.