Zubac supplied 27 points (11-15 FG, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 loss to Denver in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Zubac led the Clippers with 27 points, albeit in a losing effort. While it was easily his best offensive showing to this point in the series, Zubac was oddly quiet on the glass. The Clippers will be hoping to avoid a third straight loss on Thursday, a loss that would bring the series to a close.