Preston finished with 24 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2FT), 10 assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-113 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Preston had his way offensively against Stockton, leading the team in scoring on an efficient night from the field. He also showcased his playmaking ability, leading the team in assists. Expect Preston to continue to play at a high level as one of the main offensive weapons for Ontario.