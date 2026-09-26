Preston (hamstring) agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers on Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Preston could compete for a spot on Los Angeles' regular-season roster, though it's possible he'll be waived before training camp since the club owns his G League rights. His 2025-26 campaign with the San Diego Clippers was cut short due to a hamstring injury, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to go by the start of the season. Over 16 G League appearances last season, he averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.2 minutes per contest.