Clippers' Jordan Miller: Available Friday
Miller (hamstring) has been cleared to play Friday against the Suns, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Miller was downgraded to out for Wednesday's season opener due to a hamstring issue, but the injury won't prevent him from suiting up Friday night. He's unlikely to factor into the team's rotation.
