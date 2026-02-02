Clippers' Jordan Miller: Drops 20 points off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller finished with 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Sunday's 117-93 victory over the Suns.
Miller provided a scoring punch off the bench Sunday, trailing only Kawhi Leonard in the Clippers' scoring column. The young wing has seen a recent uptick in both playing time and production, reaching double figures in 10 of his past 12 appearances and logging 20-plus minutes in all but one game during the stretch.
