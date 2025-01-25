Miller (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Miller missed the 110-93 win over the Wizards on Thursday, and the questionable tag suggests he might miss a game for the second straight time -- and for the fifth time since the beginning of January. Even if he's available to suit up Saturday, Miller isn't expected to impact the rotation significantly.
More News
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Won't play Thursday•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Off injury report•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Questionable with hip soreness•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Solid all-around performance•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Muted role continues•
-
Clippers' Jordan Miller: Shooting woes in win Monday•