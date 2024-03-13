Leonard (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard left the arena completely during Tuesday's loss to the Timberwolves after experiencing back spasms. However, it appears he's avoided a worst-case scenario, as the superstar forward will travel with the team during their upcoming two-game road trip and may even suit up Thursday. James Harden (shoulder) is also questionable, but Paul George isn't listed on the injury report and would lead the Clippers' offense if Leonard and Harden can't suit up.