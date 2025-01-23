Leonard (knee) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Wizards, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

After missing the last two games for the Clippers due to right knee injury management, Leonard will return to the floor against Washington. Even though the veteran can still be a game-changer at times, he hasn't had the same impact on the floor in the five games he's played this season, averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.