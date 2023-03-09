Leonard recorded 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 win over the Raptors.

Leonard turned in a strong night offensively and had success getting to the charity stripe, where he scored nearly one third of his points. He's also shown great effort on the glass of late, securing 10 or more rebounds in back-to-back contests. Leonard has now scored 20-plus points in six straight appearances.