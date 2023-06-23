Brown was selected by the Clippers with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

A four-year starter at Missouri, Brown averaged 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 threes as a senior en route to All-SEC honors. He's unlikely to be much of a contributor in Year 1, but if he can handle himself defensively, he could work his way into the end of head coach Ty Lue's rotation. During his senior season, Brown shot 45.5 percent from three (3.3 3PA/G) after hitting only 20.6 percent of his attempts as a junior.