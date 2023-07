Brown recorded 35 points (13-19 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four steals, two blocks and three assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 102-91 Summer League win over Philadelphia.

Brown certainly improved on his efficiency from Wednesday's outing against Memphis, as he converted on a game-high seven three-pointers. He also flashed his all-around potential, particularly on the defensive end.