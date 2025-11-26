Dunn was assessed two technical fouls and ejected in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the Lakers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Dunn got into an altercation with multiple Lakers players and was sent to the locker room early. He'll finish with 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists and one steal across 30 minutes. Despite leaving early, the 31-year-old posted a season-high mark in points after scoring in single digits in each of the Clippers' last seven games.