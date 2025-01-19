Dunn is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers due to left knee soreness, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.

Dunn joins James Harden (illness), Norman Powell (back) and Ivica Zubac (back) on the injury report, with all four players carrying questionable tags. Sunday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Clippers could look to give their key contributors a maintenance day. Kevin Porter, Amir Coffey and Terance Mann could see increased run Sunday if the Clippers are shorthanded.