Clippers' Nick Martinelli: Inks two-way pact

Martinelli signed a two-way contract with the Clippers on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The Clippers traded for Martinelli's draft rights in the 2026 NBA Draft and will now bring him on as a two-way player. The 22-year-old forward will likely spend most of his time with the club's G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers. Over 33 starts at Northwestern in 2025-26, he averaged 23.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 41.7 percent from deep in 35.6 minutes per game.