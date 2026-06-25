Clippers' Nick Martinelli: Traded to Clippers

The Knicks selected Martinelli with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Rockets, who then traded his rights to the Clippers for cash considerations, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Martinelli will now head to Los Angeles after spending his college career at Northwestern. The 22-year-old logged 120 regular-season games for the Wildcats, though he averaged a career-best 23.0 points with 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 blocks, 0.8 steals and 41.7 percent shooting from deep across 35.6 minutes in 33 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. It's unknown what the roster will look like for the Clippers come the 2026-27 campaign. However, if there aren't significant changes made in the next few months, Martinelli could be in line for a prominent role right out of the gate.