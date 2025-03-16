Powell (hamstring) is available and starting in Sunday's game against Charlotte, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Powell will return from a seven-game absence due to a right hamstring strain. It wouldn't be surprising to see the veteran swingman operate under a minutes restriction. Over his last 10 appearances, Powell has averaged 24.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals across 33.8 minutes per contest.
