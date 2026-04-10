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Heat's Norman Powell: Doubtful for Friday
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1 min read
Powell (groin) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Wizards.
The Heat initially listed Powell as questionable, but it looks as though he will be held out for maintenance. Tyler Herro (foot) has been ruled out, so the Heat will be very thin on the wings.
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