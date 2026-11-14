Powell finished with 33 points (12-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 125-117 overtime win over the Hawks.

Powell led all scorers with 33 points in his return to action, showing no signs of limitations after being cleared to play without a minutes restriction. The veteran guard shot 63.2 percent from the field and knocked down four triples, helping Chicago secure the overtime victory. His immediate return to a prominent offensive role is encouraging for fantasy managers, particularly those relying on his scoring and three-point production.