Powell (hip) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Lakers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Powell was held out of Sunday's matchup due to right hip soreness, but the extra day of rest will allow him to suit up Tuesday. He continues to be a huge contributor on the offensive end for the Clippers, averaging 26.4 points in 35.8 minutes over his last five games.
More News
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Not playing Sunday due to injury•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Drops team-high 27 in win•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Extends scoring streak•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Hits for 33 points•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Will play against Washington•
-
Clippers' Norman Powell: Will play against Washington•