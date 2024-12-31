Mann (finger) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Mann hasn't played since undergoing surgery on the middle finger of his left hand at the beginning of December. He was given a three-week return timeline, but the team hasn't released another report. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday in Oklahoma City, but until he returns to practice, he can be considered doubtful for future contests.
