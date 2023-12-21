Mann chipped in seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 120-111 victory over Dallas.

Mann remained in the starting lineup but failed to produce anything of note. Unfortunately, it's been a bit of a pattern for Mann, struggling to be a consistent source of production. He is outside the top 200 over the past month despite playing upwards of 27 minutes per night. Outside of deeper formats, he should not be on anyone's roster.