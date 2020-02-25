Daniel Dixon: Snags three rebounds
Dixon posted seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 22 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Dixon has been with Windy City for nearly a month, and he's averaging just 13.6 minutes per game. His shooting has been an issue -- he's connected on 29.4 percent of shots this year -- so he'll need to see improvement before enjoying an increase in playing time.
