Darin Johnson: Best game in long time
Johnson recorded 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 loss to Windy City.
This was the first year player out of Cal State-Northridge most effective game in a long time, reaching double digits in scoring and adding a few more statistical contributions. Johnson has not been a factor all season long for the 87ers though, as he is averaging a mere 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest.
