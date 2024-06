McGhee signed a one-year contract with Telekom Baskets Bonn in Germany on Monday, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

McGhee suited up for the Pacers' G League affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants, during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 7.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 22 appearances. This will mark his first stint overseas.