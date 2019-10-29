David Crisp: Selected 51st overall

The Stockton Kings selected Crisp with the 23rd overall pick of the second round in the 2019 G League Draft.

The former Washington Husky averaged 12.2 points over 36 starts last season in his senior campaign. The 23-year-old point guard can score in a variety of ways, whether it's feasting in the mid-range or stepping from behind the arc and knocking one down. Crisp shot 41.0 percent overall from the field last season with the Huskies while converting 37.4 percent from three-point range.