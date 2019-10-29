David Crisp: Selected 51st overall
The Stockton Kings selected Crisp with the 23rd overall pick of the second round in the 2019 G League Draft.
The former Washington Husky averaged 12.2 points over 36 starts last season in his senior campaign. The 23-year-old point guard can score in a variety of ways, whether it's feasting in the mid-range or stepping from behind the arc and knocking one down. Crisp shot 41.0 percent overall from the field last season with the Huskies while converting 37.4 percent from three-point range.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.