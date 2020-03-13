Deng Adel: Battles through rough outing
Adel finished with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's loss to Greensboro.
Adel was unable to give much Sunday and ultimately finished with a minus-16 net rating. The difficult outing aside, Adel's had a solid season and is posting averages of 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 23.5 minutes per game.
